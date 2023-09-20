We have successfully completed our migration to RAM-only VPN infrastructure

20 septembre 2023 NEWS SYSTEM TRANSPARENCY

Today we announce that we have completely removed all traces of disks being used by our VPN infrastructure!

In early 2022 we announced the beginning of our migration to using diskless infrastructure with our bootloader known as “stboot”.

Completing the transition to diskless infrastructure

Our VPN infrastructure has since been audited with this configuration twice (2023, 2022), and all future audits of our VPN servers will focus solely on RAM-only deployments.

All of our VPN servers continue to use our custom and extensively slimmed down Linux kernel, where we follow the mainline branch of kernel development. This has allowed us to pull in the latest version so that we can stay up to date with new features and performance improvements, as well as tune and completely remove unnecessary bloat in the kernel.

The result is that the operating system that we boot, prior to being deployed weighs in at just over 200MB. When servers are rebooted or provisioned for the first time, we can be safe in the knowledge that we get a freshly built kernel, no traces of any log files, and a fully patched OS.